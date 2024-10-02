CBSE football tournament concludes

The four-day Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Cluster VII Football Tournament hosted by Ridge School in Kurnool concluded on Wednesday. The winners of under-14, under-17, and under-19 boys category will now play in the nationals to be held later this month.

Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha participated in the closing ceremony. Earlier, she offered tributes to Mahatma Gandhi before addressing the gathering. The MLA congratulated the winners and motivated participants to continue playing football with passion and dedication. She added that students have to balance their studies alongside sports. She also highlighted the crucial role that sports play in the CBSE curriculum, emphasising it as an essential component of students’ holistic development.

The Ridge School correspondent G. Pullaiah praised the enthusiasm and sportsmanship displayed by the participants throughout the competition and extended his best wishes for their national-level matches.

The trophies and medals for the winners were presented by Ms. Gowru Charitha. The closing ceremony was attended by G.V.M. Mohan Kumar, chairman of Ravindra Educational Institutions, Ridge School principal Raj Kamal and others.

