CBSE Cluster VII Football competition kicks off in Kurnool

Published - September 29, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KURNOOL

3,500 students from across 143 schools of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are participating in the games held at Ridge School

The Hindu Bureau

Students participating at the CBSE Cluster VII Football competition for boys at Ridge School in Kurnool on Sunday.

The CBSE Cluster VII Football competition for boys commenced at Ridge School in Kurnool on Sunday with an exciting display of football prowess from young students of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The ceremony kicked off with an energetic performance by the school band and march past, setting the tone for the event. After inaugurating the event, Kurnool MP Bastipati Nagarajusaid that the tournament aims to foster sportsmanship spirit among the 3,500 participating students from across the 143 schools. He emphasised the crucial role of sports in shaping one’s character and holistic development.

Ridge School correspondent G. Pullaiah said that the tournament for the Telugu states being held in Kurnool was unprecedented and that the host school was prepared for the smooth conduct of the games for the next three days.

