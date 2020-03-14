CBSE alerts parents on affiliation status of schools

VIJAYAWADA

14 March 2020 00:16 IST

Authorities of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have asked parents who wished to admit their wards in schools affiliated to the Board to check the affiliation status of the institutions first.

In a statement issued on Friday, Board Secretary Anurag Tripathi said it was brought to his notice that some of the non-affiliated schools whose application was either under process or rejected by the Board, or they had not applied for the affiliation at all, were misleading parents by displaying boards at their schools, prominent locations and on websites which said “to be affiliated to CBSE”, “CBSE pattern’, ‘Likely to be affiliated to the CBSE’ or ‘running under the aegis of CBSE’.

Citing a clause related to the affiliation bye-laws, Mr. Tripathi said “the Board does not allow non-affiliated schools to present the candidates to the Board’s examination”.

He said the parents should check the school status, including up to what class affiliation was given by the Board. They should visit the CBSE affiliation website www.cbseaff.nic.in which displays region-wise and state-wise lists of affiliated schools.

People could also get their doubts clarified by contacting the Regional office of the Board, he added.