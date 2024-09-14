CBSE 10th class students in Andhra Pradesh to write State Board exams this academic year

Students of 10th Class in the 1,000 government schools that have been affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will write the State Board exams in the current academic year in the State.

According to the information given by the School Education department, the government has taken this decision after a dismal performance by the students of Class 10 in the 1000 CBSE schools, in an internal assessment test conducted to see their competency levels. Nearly 80,000 tabs were used for the test which produced results that were as alarming as disturbing.

As many as 90% of the students failed in the assessment test.. In 326 schools, not a single student passed, 556 schools had 1-25 per cent pass percentage, 66 schools with 26-50 % of pass percentage, 37 schools with 51-75 % pass percentage, 14 schools with 76-99 % pass percentage and only one school with 100 % pass percentage.

59,518 of the total 77,478 students who took the English test, failed, 56,213 of the 77,478 students who wrote the mathematics test failed. In Science, out of the 77,478 students who wrote the test, 49,410 of them failed while 48,766 of the total 77,478 students failed in the Social Studies exam.

Responding to the alarmingly low performance of the 10th class students, Minister for Human Resources Nara Lokesh expressed serious concern and called for coherence in the policies implemented in the education sector. After discussing the issue with officials of the School Education Department in a series of meetings, Mr. Lokesh announced that students of 10th class in these 1000 schools will write their final exams under the State Board system.

He also directed the officials to bring about changes in the examination system from Class 6 from the academic year 2025-26 and put in place immediate initiatives to enhance the competency level of the students. Wary of the fact that if the students write their exam in CBSE system and fail, it may cause mental trauma to them, the Minister intends to give them more time for preparing well for the Central syllabus.

Pointing to the fact that the 1000 schools were brought under CBSE syllabus in a most incoherent way, without imparting any training to teachers, he said a strong foundation level was needed to prepare the young learners for the Central syllabus.

Mr. Lokesh also wants the officials to focus on capacity-building among teachers and students in accordance with the proposed changes in the exam system from Class 6 from the next academic year. He said lakhs of students had moved out of government schools in the State due to the haphazard policies of the earlier government. The education sector was in a mess, he said, citing the example of the introduction of TOEFL training for students with no teachers available to do the job. Same was the case with the policy of introduction of International Baccalaureate syllabus, he said.

He said the officials should keep in mind the future of the students while implementing the proposed changes.

