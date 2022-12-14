CBI to probe theft of documents from Nellore court

December 14, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Special Crimes Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here has re-registered a case relating to the theft of crime property from a courtroom in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and launched a probe.

Acting on the directions of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the central agency took over the investigation from the Chinna Bazar police station, Nellore district, in the case booked on April 14, 2022. It relates to the theft of evidence materials like electronic gadgets and documents in a case involving Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others from the court of the IV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Nellore.

The theft case is that on April 14, 2022, the main door locks of the court were found broken and one of the almirahs open. A bag containing the properties relating to a 2016 case involving Mr. Govardhan Reddy and others was taken away. The theft took place despite police personnel guarding the court premises.

On a search in the vicinity of the court, the bag was found dumped in a drain canal and 15 crime properties such as laptop, tablet, mobile phones, fake rubber stamps, storage devices and duplicate documents were missing. The materials were part of the crime property in the defamation case filed by Telugu Desam Party leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy against Mr. Govardhan Reddy for accusing him of amassing wealth by dubious means.

It was alleged that Mr. Govardhan Reddy forged some documents to substantiate the allegations of corruption levelled by him against the petitioner and they were part of the materials stolen from the court. The Nellore police registered a case and arrested two suspects Syed Hayath and Shaik Kahaja Rasool three days later and recovered the tablet, laptop and four mobile phones reported stolen from their possession.

Taking up the matter as a suo motu writ petition, in the nature of Public Interest Litigation, and ordering a probe by the CBI into the theft case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court cited a report of the Principal District Judge, Nellore, that the police concerned had not collected footprints and fingerprints on the main door which was broken by the miscreants and they did not even call the dog squad to the scene of crime. The Principal District Judge in the report dated April 15, 2022, had opined, prima facie, that truth may come to light only if the investigation was handed over to an independent agency.