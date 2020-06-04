Andhra Pradesh

CBI team visits Narsipatnam Area Hospital

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday visited the Narsipatnam Area Hospital where the suspended anaesthetist, K. Sudhakar, had earlier worked.

It was in this hospital that Dr. Sudhakar had in April allegedly accused the State government of not providing N95 masks to the doctors, nurses and paramedic staff on COVID-19 duty. He was later suspended from service.

On May 17, the doctor was taken into custody by the police for allegedly creating nuisance on the national highway near Thatchetlapalem in the city and later sent to the Government Hospital for Mental Care after conducting a test for alcohol consumption at KGH.

Later, the High Court, basing on the PILs filed, had directed the CBI to inquire and book cases against the city police, who had allegedly used excessive force while taking the doctor into custody.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Kavei Bai, mother of the doctor, filed a habeas corpus petition in the HC seeking release of and better treatment to her son, and made the CBI a respondent.

