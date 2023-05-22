CBI team visits Kurnool, arrest looms large over Kadapa MP Anivash Reddy

May 22, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - KURNOOL

Arrest of Kapada Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who is staying put in the Vishwabharathi Superspeciality Hospital here, looms large with Central Forces being despatched on Monday afternoon from Hyderabad as the local Kurnool police expressed their helplessness over controlling the Law and Order situation if Mr. Reddy is arrested.

Mr. Reddy has been summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the probe on the morder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. Mr. Avinash Reddy is staying in Viswabharathi Hospital in Kurnool since his mother has been admitted there for cardiac-related issues.

The seven-memebr Central Bureau of Investigation team from Hyderabad and Kadapa reached Kurnool at 4.30 am on Monday and contacted Mr. Reddy in the hospital. The MP, however, later on Monday wrote a fresh letter to the CBI seeking five more days of time to appear before the CBI in Hyderabad. The CBI team has been in touch with their higher-ups in New Delhi throughout the day on the proceedings.

The entire area in Gayathri Estate, where the hospital is located, is out of bound for the commonman as the entire area has been barricaded.

The CBI team is holding discussion with Kurnool Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth even as more than 2,000 supporters of the Kadapa MP are staying put at the entrance of the hospital main gate and all around it. Some Kurnool MLAs and party leaders are lodged inside the hospital along with Mr. Reddy.

Harish Reddy, the doctor treating his mother, who is also admitted in the same hospital, on Monday released a bulletin in which he said Mr. Avinash’s mother Y.S. Lakshmi needs treatment in the ICU for some more days as two blocks were found in the heart and her blood pressure was very low. Mr. Avinash Reddy also told the CBI that since his father Bhaskar Reddy too was arrested and in jail, his presence near his mother was essential in view of her treatment.

The CBI team has, however, not responded to the request. The MP’s request for some more time to appear before the CBI, mentions about the Avinash Reddy’s lawyers approaching the Supreme Court bench of justice J K Maheswari and Narasimha on Monday and the vacation bench asking them to get to it mentioned in the SC for a particular bench for hearing later.

Notices were given under Section 160 earlier, but today if Mr. Avinash is to be arrested, he and his family members would be served notice under section 50 if he is arrested.