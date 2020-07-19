CBI team reaches Pulivendula to investigate Viveka murder case

The CBI team leaving Kadapa for Pulivendula on Sunday.

Victim’s daughter moved High Court seeking inquiry by the Central agency

A special team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was deputed to investigate the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, arrived in Kadapa on Saturday and went to Pulivendula, where the murder was committed, on Sunday.

The team was formed after the slain leader’s daughter and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin, Y.S. Sunitha, approached the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the murder that had rocked the State ahead of the general elections.

BJP leader C. Adinarayana Reddy and TDP MLC ‘B.Tech’ Ravi too had moved the High Court seeking a CBI probe.

After meeting SP K.K.N. Anburajan in Kadapa on Saturday, the team left for Pulivendula on Sunday morning. The team members spoke to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Pulivendula) R. Vasudevan, who was earlier the investigation officer, and gathered information pertaining to the case.

The team also visited the precincts of the ancestral house of Vivekananda Reddy, where the murder was committed on March 15, 2019.

The victim’s close associate, Yerra Gangireddy, personal assistant Krishna Reddy, driver Prakash and watchman Rangaiah had been named as suspects in the case.

‘Suspects will be questioned’

Sources said the team would prefer to have a private talk with the suspects as part of the interrogation.

Maintaining high confidentiality in view of the sensitivity of the case, the team of nine members remained out of bounds for the local police officials as well as the media.

The team is expected to stay put in the district for longer, and leave only after completion of the probe. According to sources, the State government has been told to provide sufficient space for their office- cum-accommodation and ensure privacy.