CBI summons YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy and his father Bhaskar Reddy for questioning in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

February 19, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The investigating agency has asked YSRCP Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinsh Reddy to appear before it for the second time on February 24. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that is probing the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case will question YSR Congress Party Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy and his father Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy on February 23 and 24.

The CBI is said to have issued summons to Mr. Bhaskar Reddy to appear before it for questioning at Pulivendula on February 23, but the latter has reportedly sought deferral of the probe to another date in view of his prior commitments. It is, however, not immediately known if the plea has been accepted by the CBI.

Similarly, Mr. Avinash Reddy has been asked to appear before it for questioning in Hyderabad on February 24 for the second time.

Mr. Avinash Reddy had told the media during the first phase of investigation that he would extend all cooperation to the agency by providing it the required information sought from him.

