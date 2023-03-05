ADVERTISEMENT

CBI summons Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy again in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case

March 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy for the third time to appear before its Hyderabad office on Monday in the case pertaining to the murder of his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The CBI officials went to the Pulivendula residence of Mr. Avinash Reddy and served the summons. The Kadapa MP has appeared before the CBI team twice.

Meanwhile, D. Swati Reddy, wife of D. Umashankar Reddy who was named the third accused in the murder case, reportedly filed a police complaint, accusing one K. Parameshwar Reddy and his son of barging into her house and assaulting her.

She also alleged a threat to her life. It could not be ascertained if the police have contemplated any action on her complaint.

