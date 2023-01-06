CBI speeds up probe into Nellore court document theft case 

January 06, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NELLORE

The Special Crimes Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chennai, has begun a detailed probe into the theft of crime property from a court room in Nellore.

CBI sleuths led by Superintendent of Police S. Nirmala Devi and Additional Superintendent of Police Anantha Krishnan visited the court premises as also the Chinna Bazaar police station as part of the investigation into the case filed on April 14, 2022 taken up on a direction from the Andhra Pradesh High Court relating to the theft of evidence, including electronic gadgets and documents, in a case involving Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others from the court of the IV Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class.

The CBI sleuths promised impartial probe when Telugu Desam Party Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy approached them with files relating to the case.

The case is that the main door locks of the court were found broken and one of the almirahs open. A bag containing the properties relating to a 2016 case involving Mr. Govardhan Reddy and others was taken away. The materials were part of the crime property in the defamation case filed by Mr. Chandramohan Reddy against Mr. Govardhan Reddy for accusing him of amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy had allegedly forged some documents to substantiate the allegations of corruption levelled by him against the petitioner and they were part of the materials stolen from the court. Two persons, Syed Hayath and Shaik Khaja Rasool, were arrested by the police subsequently and the tablet, laptop and four mobile phones reportedly stolen from them were recovered.

The High Court ordered a CBI probe following a report of the Principal District Judge, Nellore, that the police personnel concerned had not collected footprints and fingerprints on the main door which was broken by the miscreants and they did not even call the dog squad to the spot.