CBI records statement of Viveka’s former driver

KADAPA

31 August 2021 23:58 IST

The CBI probing the murder of former Member of Parliament and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy completed 85 days of uninterrupted interrogation on Tuesday.

Apart from witnesses including family friends and staff, the authorities also summoned close family members of the YS clan a few days back. After getting the statement of Vivekananda Reddy’s watchman Rangaiah, recorded in the presence of the Jammalamadugu magistrate some time ago, the CBI sleuths recorded the statement of his former driver Dastagiri on Tuesday, in the presence of the Proddatur magistrate.

