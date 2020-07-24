CBI reconstructs murder scene at Viveka’s house

KADAPA

24 July 2020 23:55 IST

Team records statements of accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, which is staying put in Pulivendula to probe into murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, reconstructed the scene of crime at his house on Friday.

The procedure lasted for six hours at the ancestral house of the former MP as the CBI team tried the determine the possible sequence of events during the crime. The technical experts examined various aspects of forensics. Watchman Rangaiah, who was grilled by the CBI on Thursday, was brought to the house to corroborate the details mentioned in the case file. The other accused— Yerra Gangi Reddy, Vivekananda Reddy’s personal assistant Krishna Reddy and driver Prasad— were summoned to the scene of crime and the team recorded their versions.

