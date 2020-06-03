CBI re-registers case booked against Vizag doctor

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 June 2020 23:38 IST

‘It has to do so with the HC directing the police not to interfere’

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have re-registered the case booked against anaesthetist K. Sudhakar by the city police.

Dr. Sudhakar was taken into custody by the police on May 17 on the charge of creating public nuisance. In April, he was suspended from the Narsipatnam Area Hospital after he alleged that the government was not supplying N95 masks to the doctors on COVID-19 duty.

Advertising

Advertising

After his arrest, the police initially took the doctor to the King George Hospital (KGH) and then shifted him to the Government Hospital for Mental Care. The police had booked cases against him for violating norms and obstructing the police on duty under Sections 188 and 357 of the IPC.

Later, the High Court, basing on the PILs filed, had directed the CBI to inquire and book cases against the city police, who had allegedly used excessive force while taking the doctor into custody. The court also directed the CBI to take the cases booked against the doctor by the IV Town Police to their logical conclusion.

“The CBI has to re-register the case and investigate because the HC directed the Police Department not to interfere in the case,” said a CBI official on condition of anonymity.

Mother questioned

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the CBI officials on Tuesday questioned the doctor’s mother, Kaveri Bai.

On Sunday last, the CBI officials, after registering FIR against the police, had visited the KGH and checked the CCTV footage to ascertain how many police personnel had brought Dr. Sudhakar to the hospital, the time they stayed in the hospital, and how many took him to the Government Hospital for Mental Care. The CBI team also questioned the doctors who treated Dr. Sudhakar and seized certain medical documents.