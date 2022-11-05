CBI raids railway contractor’s house at Penukonda

The Hindu Bureau ANANTAPUR
November 05, 2022 09:46 IST

Officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the house of Venkatesh, a railway contractor and husband of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working secretary Savithamma, at Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday. They were in search of some documentary evidence, if any, that could lead to proving allegations of corruption in certain projects. The CBI has been raiding the houses and offices of several persons linked to the railway projects in multiple cities. The officers left Penukonda in the afternoon.

