Officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the house of Venkatesh, a railway contractor and husband of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) working secretary Savithamma, at Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday. They were in search of some documentary evidence, if any, that could lead to proving allegations of corruption in certain projects. The CBI has been raiding the houses and offices of several persons linked to the railway projects in multiple cities. The officers left Penukonda in the afternoon.
CBI raids railway contractor’s house at Penukonda
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.