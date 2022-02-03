CBI raids on Provident Fund offices in A.P., staff booked

Searches conducted at 40 places, documents seized

Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Guntur, and other places in AP.

Following allegations that a few employees colluded with some private consultants and other persons for doing favour in EPFO works and received bribes, the CBI sleuths conducted the raids.

Investigation officers booked four separate cases against the EPFO officials. On Wednesday, searches were conducted in 40 places, including the houses and offices of the accused staff located at Vijayawada, Guntur, Ongole, Chirala and other places in Andhra Pradesh, the CBI officials said in a release.

The illegal gratification was received through various different mobile payment Apps, including Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, the CBI sleuths said.

“Several incriminating documents and mobile phones were seized and the investigation is going on,” the CBI officials said.