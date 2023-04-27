ADVERTISEMENT

Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI questions family members of slain leader’s personal assistant

April 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KADAPA

A team of officers visits the house of Krishna Reddy in Pulivendula, and is also said to have spoken to some staff members of Loyola College where he works as a librarian

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the murder of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, on Thursday questioned the family members of one of the suspects, Krishna Reddy, a personal assistant to the slain leader, at his residence at Pulivendula.

A team of CBI officers had been camping in Kadapa district for the last three days.

As per information, the CBI team was said to have gathered some information about Krishna Reddy’s movements before and after the murder. The CBI officers were also said to have spoken to some staff members of Loyola College, where Krishna Reddy works as a librarian.

As Krishna Reddy was not present in his house, the CBI team questioned his spouse Sujatha and son Rajesh for about two hours.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the CBI officers are likely to gather the versions of a few more staff members at the Tummalapalle uranium plant with regard to another suspect, Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, a worker in the plant, who was arrested on April 14. The officers had already questioned two managers of the plant.

