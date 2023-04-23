HamberMenu
CBI questions Avinash Reddy’s PA at Pulivendula

Investigators also question Vivekananda Reddy’s computer operator

April 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Sunday summoned Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s personal assistant Ramana Reddy for questioning at Pulivendula.

The investigators were learnt to have questioned the movements of the MP on March 14, 2019, the day former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered. Armed with the information from the statement given by the MP, they reportedly cross-checked the same with his PA.

Mr. Ramana Reddy was asked about the movements of the MP, including the specific timings of his departure from his residence on the day and his arrival at Vivekananda Reddy’s home. The MP had claimed to be on his way to Jammalamadugu on that day and had to return to Pulivendula upon being informed about the death. It was in this background that the questioning of his PA turned crucial.

The sleuths also questioned Vivekananda Reddy’s computer operator Inayatullah, who had sent photos of the victim’s body to the family members.

