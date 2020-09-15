CBI probe sought into fire at Nellore temple

The demand comes in the wake of the State Government handing over the case of the Antarvedi temple fire to the CBI

Calls are growing louder for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the fire that occurred at the Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konda Bitragunta in Nellore district in February this year. The temple chariot was gutted in the blaze.

The demand comes in the wake of the State Government handing over the case of the Antarvedi temple fire to the CBI.

“No proper inquiry was conducted into the fire that gutted the chariot of the 850-year-old temple ahead of the Brahotsavams, thus affecting the religious sentiments of millions of devotees,” lamented temple committee former member N.S.N. Mohan.

“The State Government should consider handing over the investigation into this incident of arson to the CBI as it is a serious crime. The case was not treated with the same level of seriousness with which the State Government dealt with the Antarvedi incident,” Mr. Mohan alleged.

The incident was blamed on the activities of a mentally-challenged person and the case closed. Justice should prevail in this case too, Mr. Mohan said in a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a copy of which was released to the media.