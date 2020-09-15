CBI probe sought into fire at Nellore temple

Calls are growing louder for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the fire that occurred at the Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Konda Bitragunta in Nellore district in February this year. The temple chariot was gutted in the blaze.
Also read: Century-old wooden chariot of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple set on fire in East Godavari district
The demand comes in the wake of the State Government handing over the case of the Antarvedi temple fire to the CBI.
“No proper inquiry was conducted into the fire that gutted the chariot of the 850-year-old temple ahead of the Brahotsavams, thus affecting the religious sentiments of millions of devotees,” lamented temple committee former member N.S.N. Mohan.
“The State Government should consider handing over the investigation into this incident of arson to the CBI as it is a serious crime. The case was not treated with the same level of seriousness with which the State Government dealt with the Antarvedi incident,” Mr. Mohan alleged.
The incident was blamed on the activities of a mentally-challenged person and the case closed. Justice should prevail in this case too, Mr. Mohan said in a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a copy of which was released to the media.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath