CBI probe into TDP schemes

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to recommend a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities during the TDP regime.

The Cabinet, which discussed the report of a Cabinet Sub-Committee that probed the alleged irregularities, decided to request the Centre for a CBI probe into Chandranna Sankranthi Kanuka, Ramzan Tofa and the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet project.

At a press conference, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said “huge irregularities” had taken place in the FiberNet project. The TDP government had ignored many eligible companies while awarding the contract to a firm owned by Vemuri Hari Prasad, a close associate of TDP leaders and an accused in the EVM tampering case. Mr. Hari Prasad was made head of the project with fake certificates, he said.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee also felt that irregularities to the tune of ₹158 crore had taken place in schemes such as Chandranna Sankranthi Kanuka and Ramzan Tofa. The government had spent ₹40 crore a year on the purchase of Heritage buttermilk, Mr. Venkataramaiah said.