Andhra Pradesh

CBI probe into TDP schemes

I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Decision based on the report of Cabinet panel

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to recommend a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities during the TDP regime.

The Cabinet, which discussed the report of a Cabinet Sub-Committee that probed the alleged irregularities, decided to request the Centre for a CBI probe into Chandranna Sankranthi Kanuka, Ramzan Tofa and the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet project.

At a press conference, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said “huge irregularities” had taken place in the FiberNet project. The TDP government had ignored many eligible companies while awarding the contract to a firm owned by Vemuri Hari Prasad, a close associate of TDP leaders and an accused in the EVM tampering case. Mr. Hari Prasad was made head of the project with fake certificates, he said.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee also felt that irregularities to the tune of ₹158 crore had taken place in schemes such as Chandranna Sankranthi Kanuka and Ramzan Tofa. The government had spent ₹40 crore a year on the purchase of Heritage buttermilk, Mr. Venkataramaiah said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 10:37:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cbi-probe-into-tdp-schemes/article31806853.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY