CBI probe alone can clear the air on phone tapping, says YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

February 09, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - NELLORE

Dissident YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislator from Nellore Rural Assembly segment Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Thursday reiterated that the YSRCP Government should ask the Centre to conduct a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged tapping of phones in the State.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy received a shot in the arm with 10 of the 26 corporators coming under Nellore Rural Assembly segment pledging support to him as also a co-opted member in the Municipal corporation on a day when war of words continued unabated among the leaders in the YSRCP loyalist and dissident camps.

‘YSRCP behind friend’s clean chit’

Mr. Sridhar Reddy told the media that the YSRCP leadership was behind his friend L. Ramasiva Reddy giving a ‘‘clean chit’‘ to the government on the phone tapping issue.

Reiterating his charge that the State intelligence wing had been tapping the phones of not only himself but several other persons, including judges and media barons, in the State, he said the State Government was dithering on the issue as it would get exposed if the Union Home Ministry conducted an inquiry. Only the Centre could clear the air on the issue, he maintained.

Denying the Nellore Rural MLA’s charge made allegedly with ‘‘ulterior political motives,” Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy told reporters that the former was resorting to mud-slinging at the YSRCP after making up his mind to crossover to the Telugu Desam Party.

He challenged Mr. Sridhar Reddy to approach the court with his demand for a probe into phone tapping.

Will win hands down: Adala

As Mr. Sridhar Reddy objected to the way Adala Prabhkar Reddy had quit the TDP on the eve of 2019 elections after getting ‘‘B’‘ form from its president N. Chandrababu Naidu to contest the Nellore Rural Assembly seat, the Nellore MP, who addressed the media, said “The YSRCP supremo extended an invitation with respect and I accepted it.”

He would contest the Nellore Rural Assembly seat in the next elections as directed by the party and win the seat hands down, Mr. Prabhkar Reddy asserted.

He had polled 5,000 votes more than Mr. Sridhar Reddy in the Nellore Rural Assembly segment forming part of the Nellore Lok Sabha seat in 2019, he recalled.

Review meeting

Later, holding a review meeting along with Nellore Municipal Commissioner D. Haritha, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy directed the officials to come out with a a detailed report in two days on illegal layouts and buildings in Nellore Assembly segment.

Nellore Mayor P. Sravanthi, who had decided to join hands with Mr. Sridhar Reddy, kept away from the meeting, which exposed the deficiencies in the Town Planning department.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said that the businessmen, including realtors and hoteliers, allegedly harassed by Mr. Sridhar Reddy heaved a sigh of relief with the latter parting ways with the YSRCP.

Meanwhile, TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy observed that chinks in the ruling party got exposed in the wake of infighting among the YSRCP leaders.

The party would selectively admit leaders from other parties with good reputation after looking into their credentials, he added.