Andhra Pradesh

CBI personnel distribute food to migrant labourers

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Visakhapatnam Branch, in its endeavour to extend a helping hand to migrant labourers, who are stranded due to the lockdown, is distributing food for both lunch and dinner to around 60 migrant labourers staying at the shelter camp in Sector 10, M.V.P. Colony, Visakhapatnam, for the last few days.

This has been taken up voluntarily by the personnel of CBI, Visakhapatnam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 6:00:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cbi-personnel-distribute-food-to-migrant-labourers/article31331770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY