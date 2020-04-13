CBI personnel distribute food to migrant labourers

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Visakhapatnam Branch, in its endeavour to extend a helping hand to migrant labourers, who are stranded due to the lockdown, is distributing food for both lunch and dinner to around 60 migrant labourers staying at the shelter camp in Sector 10, M.V.P. Colony, Visakhapatnam, for the last few days.

This has been taken up voluntarily by the personnel of CBI, Visakhapatnam.