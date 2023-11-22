ADVERTISEMENT

CBI opens Amaravati unit in Vijayawada

November 22, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI Amaravati branch office which was inaugurated in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opened its new office in the Central Government Offices (CGO) Complex in Auto Nagar here on November 22 (Wednesday). The Amaravati unit office comes under Chennai Zone, said a release.

CBI Joint Director Venu Gopal, CBI Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam) Murali Rambha and other officers attended the inaugural.

The Central investigation agency, which was operating from Visakhapatnam, will now operate from its new branch office in Vijayawada also, said an officer.

Hitherto, the CBI was operating from a government building near the railway station in Vijayawada. The officers of the Amaravati Unit will investigate the ACB and other CBI cases of the region.

