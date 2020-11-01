‘CBI has become a pet of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers’

CHITTOOR

01 November 2020 00:35 IST

CPI holds rally in Tirupati to mark AITUC centenary

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana on Saturday flayed the functioning of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), terming it a pet of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers.

Addressing a public meeting at Padmavati Park in Tirupati to mark the centenary celebrations of the AITUC, Mr Narayana said that those in power at the Centre and State were misusing the CBI to settle scores against their opponents. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking advantage of the sacrifices of the armed forces at the borders to boost his image. He said that the vast riches of the country were at the mercy of a few corporate entities in India.

“Prime Minister Modi should realise that the workers are the creators of riches,” the CPI leader said, criticising the Modi government for not fulfilling its promise of providing ₹10,000 succour to street vendors for the loss they suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that the Communist movement would continue to prevail as long as the rulers supported exploitation of the poor and followed non-secular policies.

CPI State secretary P. Harinath Reddy and Chittoor district secretary Ramanaidu spoke. Earlier, the CPI cadres took out a rally from SGS Arts College to Padmavati Park.