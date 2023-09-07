HamberMenu
CBI grills witness in 16-year-old Ayesha Meera murder case

September 07, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned a witness in the 16-year-old Ayesha Meera murder case, P. Venkata Krishna Prasad, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishna Prasad, a family friend of the victim who visited the scene of offence then, appeared before the CBI officials, along with his advocate. 

The CBI officials asked at what time he visited the spot, who were the police officers and the persons found there, how he knew Ayesha’s family members and other details, the witness told the media.

The 19-year-old pharmacy student, was found in a pool of blood in the washroom on the second floor of Sri Durga Ladies Hostel, on December 26, 2007. The sensational murder case, which took many twists in the last 15 years, still remained unsolved.

Following a petition filed by Ayesha’s parents seeking CBI’s probe, the High Court directed the CBI to investigate the case.

