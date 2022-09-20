 CBI grills personal secretary in Y.S. Viveka case

ADVERTISEMENT

After a brief period of inactivity, sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched their investigation again into the sensational murder case of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy on Tuesday.

The CBI team reached the R&B Guest House at Pulivendula on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. Mr. Vivekananda Reddy’s personal secretary Inayatullah was learnt to have been picked up and brought to their camp office for questioning. Officials, however, remained tight-lipped over the progress of the case.

The team descended on Pulivendula soon after Viveka’s daughter N. Sunitha Reddy approached the Supreme Court citing inordinate delay in investigation and also with a plea to move the case out of Andhra Pradesh, following which the latter sought the response of the CBI as well as the state government.