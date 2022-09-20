 CBI grills personal secretary in Y.S. Viveka case

A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA
September 20, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After a brief period of inactivity, sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched their investigation again into the sensational murder case of former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy on Tuesday.

The CBI team reached the R&B Guest House at Pulivendula on Tuesday to take stock of the situation. Mr. Vivekananda Reddy’s personal secretary Inayatullah was learnt to have been picked up and brought to their camp office for questioning. Officials, however, remained tight-lipped over the progress of the case.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The team descended on Pulivendula soon after Viveka’s daughter N. Sunitha Reddy approached the Supreme Court citing inordinate delay in investigation and also with a plea to move the case out of Andhra Pradesh, following which the latter sought the response of the CBI as well as the state government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app