CBI files FIR in Vizag doctor’s case

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 May 2020 23:34 IST

Arrested for causing public nuisance, he is undergoing treatment in govt. hospital for mental care

The CBI on Friday filed a FIR against unknown police officials, public servants and others in the Dr. K. Sudhakar case.

The CBI was directed by the High Court on May 22 to probe the case of the suspended doctor of the Narsipatnam Area Hospital, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital for Mental Care after being booked in a public nuisance case by the city police.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides the PILs filed by a few individuals, the High Court took cognisance of a report from the Visakhapatnam District Magistrate, who stated that there were six injury marks on the doctor, the details of which were missing from the government’s report, and ordered a CBI probe into the case since the local police, in the opinion of the court, cannot be entrusted with the task.

The CBI filed cases under IPC Sections 120-B, 324, 343, 379 and 506 for criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons of means, wrongful confinement for three or more days, theft and criminal intimidation.

Based on the statement of Dr. Sudhakar before the Magistrate, the FIR stated loss and theft of property, including a two-wheeler, two mobiles, car keys, ₹10 lakh in cash, ₹1,000 in cash and purse with ATM cards.

On May 17, the police took Dr. Sudhakar into custody allegedly by tying his hands to his back, beating and dragging him into an auto-rickshaw on the charge of creating nuisance on the national highway.

He was sent to the King George Hospital for allegedly being drunk and later shifted to Government Hospital for Mental Care for assessment of his mental condition, as the police claimed that he was suffering from mental illness.

He was suspended in April for accusing the government of not providing N95 masks and PPE kits to the doctors on COVID-19 duty.

Meanwhile, Kaveri Bai, mother of Dr. Sudhakar, convened a meeting on Saturday to seek the support of various Dalit associations.

Speaking at the meeting organised by the Dalita Sanghams’ Ikya Vedika, she said attempts were being made to ruin the life of her son. She also feared a threat to his life. Ms. Kaveri Bai said she had faith in the High Court and the CBI. Leaders of various Dalit organisations were present.