CBI, ED should probe Andhra Pradesh liquor scam expeditiously: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

November 02, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - NELLORE

Afraid of people’s overwhelming response to Mr. Naidu’s poll campaign, the YSRCP conspired to put the TDP supremo and other TDP leaders in jail under trumped-up charges, he alleges

S Murali
S. Murali

TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Thursday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the alleged liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh expeditiously.

Addressing the media, he said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president D. Purandeswari had revealed details about the liquor scam allegedly perpetrated by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State. ‘‘There is no transparency in the liquor transactions in the retail outlets as the revenue generated went into the coffers of ruling YSRCP leaders who allegedly sold sub-standard liquor and played with the lives of people’‘.

He contended that, unable to face the TDP politically, the YSRCP government, by misusing the CB-CID, foisted one illegal case after another, including cases relating to the excise policy and sand policy of the previous TDP government. He added ‘‘Afraid of people’s overwhelming response to Mr. Naidu’s poll campaign, the YSRCP conspired to put the TDP supremo and other TDP leaders in jail under trumped-up charges. This is nothing but murder of democracy by the ruling YSRCP in the State’‘.

Sand was supplied free of cost during the previous Chandrababu Naidu regime, he explained, adding that none of the charges levelled by the YSRCP government could be proved in courts. People were waiting for an opportunity to teach a lesson to the YSRCP in polls, he added.

