CBI court dismiss Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plea seeking exemption from appearance in DA cases

In a major setback to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a CBI special court here on Friday dismissed his petition seeking exemption from personal appearance during the hearing of disproportionate assets cases.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy filed a petition requesting the court to allow his counsel to represent him during the trial every Friday. Mr. Reddy’s counsel sought exemption on the grounds that he has several responsibilities as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and appearing personally in the court situated in Hyderabad and travelling back to Amaravati would interfere with his “discharge of duty”.

Further, the counsel also informed the court that the Chief Minister’s security protocol would cost up to ₹60 lakh, a burden on State exchequer.

However, the investigating agency on October 1 filed a counter-petition stating that Mr. Reddy is the principal beneficiary in the several fraudulent transactions of quid pro quo to his firms and his appearance is necessary in the court during the trial.

“The petitioner seeking dispensation of his personal attendance in court on whatever grounds, will virtually entail him to liberate himself from the lawful restrictions imposed by the court will give him an unsolicited liberty to do whatever he wants and influence the witnesses behind the iron walls of political, money and muscle powers,” the CBI’s counter stated.

Following hearing of the arguments of both parties, the court rejected Mr. Reddy’s petition and he has to appear before the court on every Friday.

The CBI has filed 11 charge sheets, besides a supplementary charge sheet in the cases against Mr. Reddy who was released on bail from the Chanchalguda central prisons here in September 2013. He was arrested in May 2012 and spent over 15 months in jail.