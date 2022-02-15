CBI charge sheet is shocking , says Sajjala

‘Efforts on to brand the affected persons as accused’

Taking objection to media reports on the charge sheet filed by Central Bureau of Investigation in the murder case of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that efforts are on to brand the affected persons as accused.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy expressed shock over the CBI charge sheet, and said the investigation is predetermined, motivated and reflective of the mala fide intentions of the vested interests and added that they would challenge it through appropriate forums.

Mr. Reddy said it was absurd that CBI was probing the angle of Kadapa MP ticket as reason for Vivekanda's murder, and added that the latter had worked for Y.S. Avinash Reddy's victory in elections till his last breath.

He said it was Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family which was most affected by Viveka's death, and termed it as unfortunate that the CBI was conspiring against the family members with predetermined and mala fide intentions. He said that there was no logic to link the 2017 MLC elections defeat to the Viveka’s murder of 2019.

Mr. Reddy urged the CBI to answer who came to know about the murder at first and how the information was shared, why the letter was not shared to anyone immediately after the death and would Mr. Avinash Reddy call the Inspector and inform about the death over the phone if he was involved.

He said Dasthagiri himself has agreed that he murdered Vivekananda on the directions of Yerra Gangi Reddy, and added that it was shocking and unfortunate that CBI had added names of the people who were not involved.