CBI books IT officer in disproportionate assets case

Searches conducted in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Friday registered a case against Dasi Sadhu Sunder Singh, an Accountant Member (IRS officer), Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Visakhapatnam, on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

It was alleged that the public servant had acquired assets to the tune of ₹3,51,58,882, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to the CBI, during the period between April 1, 2008 and October, 2018, the accused acquired immovable and movable assets, amounting to ₹4,71,82,689, in his name and in the names of his family members.

During the said period, the total income of Dasi Sadhu Sunder Singh and his family members was ₹3,59,15,376 only. They spent a total amount of ₹2,38,91,569 on domestic expenditure, college education of children and a few others. Therefore, the likely savings in the hands of Dasi Sadhu Sunder Singh was ₹1,20,23,807 only.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused and his relatives in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad which led to recovery of ₹4.42 lakh cash and certain incriminating documents. A sum of ₹3.7 lakh was also recovered during the searches from a person known to him. Investigation is continuing.