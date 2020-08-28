CBI books 17 for illegal mining in A.P.

New Delhi

28 August 2020 03:00 IST

The case has been registered on a reference from the State government, clubbing together 17 separate FIRs earlier lodged with the local police.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked 17 persons for allegedly indulging in illegal mining in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur from 2010 to 2018.

The case has been registered on a reference from the State government, clubbing together 17 separate FIRs earlier lodged with the local police.

The case alleges illegal mining/quarrying and illegal transportation of limestone in some villages of Guntur by the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

The CBI has invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Explosives Substances Act, the Explosives Act and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.