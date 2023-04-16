CBI arrests Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case

April 16, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KADAPA

Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, father of Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Avinash Reddy, was arrested from his house in Pulivendula town in the early hours of Sunday by the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in connection with the sensational murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Bhaskar Reddy (72) was arrested from his Bhakarapuram residence by the CBI sleuths, who produced the arrest memo and informed about the arrest to his wife Y.S. Lakshmi and a relative P. Janardhan Reddy.

The development comes close on the heels of the arrest of Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy, a close follower of Mr. Avinash Reddy and a prime suspect in the case, whose movements close to the scene of offence were tracked by the CBI using Google Takeout and mobile dump data.

The police team that came in two vehicles took Bhaskar Reddy to Hyderabad by road amid tight security and produced him before the Special Judge (CBI cases). After the police submitted his medical report and remand report, the judge ordered his remand for 14 days.

Bhaskar Reddy’s name figures seventh in the list, after the six key accused — Yerra Gangi Reddy (A1), Sunil Kumar Yadav (A2), Umashankar Reddy (A3), driver Dastagiri (A4) who has since turned approver, Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy (A5) and Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy (A6).

Prior to being produced in the court, Bhaskar Reddy was taken to Osmania hospital for a medical check-up.