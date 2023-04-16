ADVERTISEMENT

CBI arrests Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case

April 16, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KADAPA

The father of MP Avinash Reddy was produced before a Special Judge in Hyderabad who sent him in remand for 14 days

The Hindu Bureau

Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, father of Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Avinash Reddy, was arrested from his house in Pulivendula town in the early hours of Sunday by the sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in connection with the sensational murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Bhaskar Reddy (72) was arrested from his Bhakarapuram residence by the CBI sleuths, who produced the arrest memo and informed about the arrest to his wife Y.S. Lakshmi and a relative P. Janardhan Reddy.

The development comes close on the heels of the arrest of Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy, a close follower of Mr. Avinash Reddy and a prime suspect in the case, whose movements close to the scene of offence were tracked by the CBI using Google Takeout and mobile dump data.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team that came in two vehicles took Bhaskar Reddy to Hyderabad by road amid tight security and produced him before the Special Judge (CBI cases). After the police submitted his medical report and remand report, the judge ordered his remand for 14 days.

Bhaskar Reddy’s name figures seventh in the list, after the six key accused — Yerra Gangi Reddy (A1), Sunil Kumar Yadav (A2), Umashankar Reddy (A3), driver Dastagiri (A4) who has since turned approver, Devireddy Sivasankar Reddy (A5) and Gajjela Uday Kumar Reddy (A6).

Prior to being produced in the court, Bhaskar Reddy was taken to Osmania hospital for a medical check-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US