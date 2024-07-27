GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBC observes Kalam death anniversary at Kargil photo exhibition 

Exhibition to remain open for public viewing on Sunday when prizes to be distributed to winners of various competitions at 4 p.m.

Published - July 27, 2024 07:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

  

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) observed the 9th death anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, a visionary scientist, educator, and the 11th President of India, at the Kargil Vijay Divas Silver Jubilee photo exhibition, in Guntur, on Saturday. 

On the second day of the photo exhibition, students from JKC College, Andhra Christian College and Vignan Nirula Institute of Technology & Science for Women visited to the exhibition at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhawan.  

Addressing the students, CBC Field Publicity Officer R. Ramesh Chandra said, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam is a symbol of integrity, humility, and perseverance. His life and work continue to inspire generations of Indians, particularly the youth, he said.  

Mr. Ramesh Chandra said that Kalam was a scientist and science administrator, whose works, mainly at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), contributed to India’s civilian space programme and military missile development efforts.  

Dr. Kalam-led Missile programmes significantly enhanced India’s defence capabilities, Mr. Ramesh Chandra said. Youths have to draw inspiration from Dr. Kalam and give wings to their dreams, he added. Visiting students paid floral tributes to Abdul Kalam photo at the exhibition.  

Later, Mr. Ramesh Chandra explained various incidents and experiences of the Kargil war participants. He appealed to the students to learn more about historical events which led to the country becoming a growing power.  

Earlier, Mr. Ramesh Chandra and college lecturers flagged a rally of students from AC College to the photo exhibition venue. The photo exhibition will remain open on Sunday for public viewing. Winners of various competitions will be presented with prizes on Sunday at 4 p.m.

