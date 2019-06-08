Caution boards set up, patrolling intensified at Manginapudi beach

The Machilipatnam police have arranged caution boards indicating the depth and possible rip current points at Manginapudi beach in Krishna district in the wake of the rising number of drowning cases in recent weeks.

At least two boys drowned and three persons were rescued from drowning at the beach recently, forcing the police to keep an eye on the movements of the visitors who venture into deep sea for a bath.

Bandar Rural circle inspector B.B. Ravi Kumar on Friday told reporters that a few signboards warning the visitors about the depth and unfavourable conditions have been erected at the beach. “Additional police constables have been deployed for beach patrolling who will alert visitors about risky spots,” said Mr. Ravi Kumar.