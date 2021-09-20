Caution against ‘mixed infections’

The onset of rainy season and 200-plus daily count of COVID-19 cases in Chittoor district have triggered fears among the medical fraternity of possible ‘mixed infections’ as suspected dengue and malaria cases have started surfacing in some urban and rural pockets.

In the last four months, the district received above normal to excess rainfall, leading to water stagnation at many places, posing a threat of dengue and chikungunya outbreak. Poor maintenance of drains in Tirupati and Chittoor municipal corporations and Puttur, Nagari, Srikalahasti, Palamaner and Madanapalle municipalities has led to fears of possible malaria outbreak. Coupled with this, even a small shower is enough to make drains overflow and contaminate the drinking water sources, making typhoid a potential threat. Further, the wet conditions and flooding during September-December period contribute to outbreak of other febrile illnesses such as scrub-typhus and leptospirosis, say medical experts.

Since January, the district has recorded 19 cases of malaria and 50 dengue cases. During 2017-18, the district witnessed about 50 dengue-related casualties in the eastern mandals, forcing a Central team to rush in for a week-long survey.

On the other hand, it has been observed that several cases treated in private hospitals and by quacks in rural areas have gone unrecorded.

Meanwhile, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer Dr. P. Ravi Raju says, “All the government primary health centres, community, area and referral hospitals are fully geared up to tackle viral fevers. As Chittoor district is still witnessing COVID-19 infections, people should be doubly cautious and promptly approach qualified doctors in case of fever symptoms for correct diagnosis.”

Self-medication too risky

He adds: “People should strictly avoid self-medication. A person could be simultaneously infected with COVID-19 and other viral fevers. Resorting to self-medication basing on COVID-19 negative reports can make patients vulnerable to dengue and other infections.”

“It has also been found that some RMPs and quacks are dealing with febrile illnesses unscientifically and, in the event of complications, referring the cases to higher institutions at the last minute leaving them with slim survival chances,” he says.

District Malaria Officer B. Venugopal says that medical and paramedical teams have been formed to take up awareness programmes in all pockets identified as vulnerable to outbreak of viral fevers.