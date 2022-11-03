Causeway on the Penna river washed away due to rains in Anantapur district

The damaged causeway on the Penna river at Nuthimadugu village in Anantapur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

A causeway on the Penna river on the Kalyandurg - Dharmavaram Road was washed away at Nuthimadugu of Kambadur mandal in Anantapur district on Thursday as the river was in spate following heavy rains for the last four days.

As a result, vehicular traffic on the road was severely affected.

Road-users would now have to travel via the Mid Pennar Perur Dam upstream the causeway, or via Kalavapalli Bridge downstream until the water receded and the structured temporarily restored.

The causeway was partially damaged during heavy rains two months ago, and funds were sanctioned for its temporary restoration, but work could not be taken up.

Road and Buildings Superintending Engineer S. Obul Reddy told The Hindu that ₹20 lakh was sanctioned for temporary restoration of the causeway with boulders and pipes. A proposal for permanent restoration at a cost of ₹1.5 crore was sent to the government, he said.

People of the constituency being represented by Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan have been demanding construction of a high-level bridge in place of the causeway. But no such proposal has been made so far considering the high cost of such a structure.