Causeway on the Penna river washed away due to rains in Anantapur district

Vehicular traffic on the Kalyandurg - Dharmavaram Road severely affected

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
November 03, 2022 20:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The damaged causeway on the Penna river at Nuthimadugu village in Anantapur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

ADVERTISEMENT

A causeway on the Penna river on the Kalyandurg - Dharmavaram Road was washed away at Nuthimadugu of Kambadur mandal in Anantapur district on Thursday as the river was in spate following heavy rains for the last four days.

As a result, vehicular traffic on the road was severely affected.

Road-users would now have to travel via the Mid Pennar Perur Dam upstream the causeway, or via Kalavapalli Bridge downstream until the water receded and the structured temporarily restored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The causeway was partially damaged during heavy rains two months ago, and funds were sanctioned for its temporary restoration, but work could not be taken up.

Road and Buildings Superintending Engineer S. Obul Reddy told The Hindu that ₹20 lakh was sanctioned for temporary restoration of the causeway with boulders and pipes. A proposal for permanent restoration at a cost of ₹1.5 crore was sent to the government, he said.

People of the constituency being represented by Women and Child Welfare Minister Usha Sricharan have been demanding construction of a high-level bridge in place of the causeway. But no such proposal has been made so far considering the high cost of such a structure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app