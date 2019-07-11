‘Cattle wealth brings down farmer suicide rate’

There are not many instances of suicide by farmers having livestock wealth, opined speakers at a regional workshop on ‘Sustainable livestock production in doubling the farmers’ income’ organised by the Animal Nutrition Society of India (ANSI) here on Thursday.

Academics, officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and research scholars from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala are attending the South India-level regional workshop, organised in association with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU).

K.S. Pradhan, chairman of the Research Advisory Committee at the Bengaluru-based National Institute of Animal Nutrition and Physiology (NIANP) stressed the need to bring down the cost of investment to make farming profitable for farmers. Apart from profit, researchers should look at ensuring the quality of livestock, which would help go a long way in bringing returns to farmers. He saw a lot of scope for dairy industry, which would also propel the country’s export potential.

Doubling of income

SVVU Vice-Chancellor Y. Hari Babu called doubling the farmers’ income by 2022 an achievable goal, as those in the fisheries sector had already started receiving ‘double income’ from this year. He recalled the varsity’s novel practice adopted last year by bringing academicians, field (agricultural) staff and farmers on a single platform to identify the priority areas of farmers.

Dr. Hari Babu said Venkatramannagudem in West Godavari and Gannavaram in Krishna district alone pioneered in producing 20 varieties of fodder to be exported to five States.

ANSI president A.K. Tyagi and secretary K. Udeybir Singh Chahal, SVVU College of Veterinary Sciences associate dean K. Nalini Kumari, dean T.S. Chandrasekhara Rao and meet coordinator M.V.A.N. Suryanarayana were among the participants.