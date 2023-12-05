ADVERTISEMENT

Cattle-rearer attempts to chase away wild elephants, killed

December 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old cattle-rearer was killed by a wild elephant inside the reserve forest at Yerrapureddipalle village of Pulicharla mandal of Punganur assembly constituency on Tuesday. Forest officials said that the deceased, identified as Masthan, was attacked and killed on spot when he attempted to chase away the elephant.

District Forest Officer (Chittoor) C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy said that around sunset, Masthan and others entered the reserve forest, shouting and brandishing sticks, in a bid to chase away the wild elephants. “The death might be due to shock and internal injury. The public should refrain from teasing or chasing the wild elephants in the reserve. The trunk of an elephant is very powerful like a solid iron rod and might kill human beings instantaneously,” the DFO said.

The Pulicharla police reached the spot and shifted the body to an area hospital for autopsy. A team of elephant trackers was deployed at the village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US