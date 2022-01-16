Cattle decorated, worshipped on the occasion of Kanuma

Many visit native places to take part in the event

Cattle which are considered part of the family were decorated in the traditional manner in many villages on Kanuma, considered an important festival by the people of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, the two agrarian districts.

People offered special prayers to the animals which work hard along with them in the fields and help them reap bumper crops during the Sankranti season.

People settled in other places also visited their native villagesto participate in the festival.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University and Special Officer of AP Tribal University-Vizianagaram Hanumanthu Lajipathi Rai and his family members on Sunday participated in the ‘Gopuja’ at Nagarampalli village of Vajrapukotthuru mandal in Srikakulam district.

The youngsters in the family were quite excited to see the decoration of the cattle. They offered prasadam to the cows and other animals.

Mr. Lajipathi Rai told the media that the cattle would understand the love and affection shown by people with this puja and prayer.

P.V.S. Rammohan Foundation president P.V.S. Ramamohana Rao distributed dress material and saris to nearly 200 families at Dhavalapeta of G.Sigadam mandal in Srikakulam district.

“The agriculture labourers are also treated as family members in our culture. Without their involvement, we cannot grow anything in the fields. That is why, we distribute essential commodities and clothes to them and other villagers every year,” he said.