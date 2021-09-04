Cataract centre opened at LVPEI

VIJAYAWADA

A state-of-the-art cataract facility at LV Prasad Eye Institute’s Kode Venkatadri Chowdary Campus at Tadigadapa in Vijayawada has been named as ‘Vellanki Venkateswara Rao & Vijaya Kumari Cataract Centre’. The Centre is sponsored by Sridevi and Suresh Challa of Hyderabad.

Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Mukesh Kumar Meena inaugurated the centre on Friday. He congratulated the LV Prasad Eye Institute for the initiative. LVPEI is a premiere institute and excels not only in providing eye care services but also in its services to the public, especially to those in need, he said.

Campus head Anasua Ganguly Kapoor said the centre was equipped with a qualified team of experienced doctors, including paediatric ophthalmologists. The LVPEI eye care centre offered advanced, customised and cutting edge surgical techniques to treat cataract. Precision, safety and patient satisfaction was the ultimate aim, Dr. Kapoor said.

The Kode Venkatadri Chowdary Campus at Tadigadapa in Vijayawada, was established in February 2011. It is LVPEI’s 3rd Tertiary eye care centre, according to a press release.