CAT dismisses IPS officer A.B. Venkateswara Rao’s plea challenging his suspension

VIJAYAWADA

17 March 2020 15:19 IST

The DGP rank officer was suspended on February 8

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by IPS officer, A.B. Venkateswara Rao, challenging his suspension.

The tribunal which declined to set aside the order on March 7, dismissed Rao’s petition.

The State government had suspended Mr. Venkateswara Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer in the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), on February 8, under Rule 3 (1) of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Alleged breach of ethical code

The senior IPS officer was facing allegations of leaking critical information to an Israeli defence manufacturing company, RT Inflatables, by establishing a direct breach of ethical code of conduct under Rule 3 (a) of All India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968, to illegally award a contract to his son.

Venkateswara Rao worked as Additional DG (Intelligence) during TDP’s rule and as ACB Director General for a brief period. However, the present government has not given posting to the officer for the last few months.

Misuse of official powers

Alleging that the IPS officer had misused his official powers and wilfully disclosed intelligence protocols and procedures of the police to the foreign company, the State government had suspended him, which was confirmed by the Centre on March 7.

Subsequently, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the State government to file a charge sheet against the suspended DGP.