Caste polarisation deepens in Tirupati ahead of elections

April 22, 2024 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - TIRUPATI

There appears to be a further deepening of caste polarisation in the Tirupati Assembly constituency, where several caste associations openly pledged support to the TDP–BJP–JSP alliance.

Arani Srinivasulu, representing the JSP, convened a meeting of leaders from the Balija community (Rayalaseema version of Kapu) on Sunday, where he sought support to the alliance.

Mr. Srinivasulu, who himself hails from the Bajila community, pointed out that the YSRCP had not allotted a single seat in the entire Rayalaseema region to the community, in spite of its huge population base.

While the TDP government allotted land for construction of Balija Bhavan, a leader from the YSRCP encroached the same, Mr. Srinivasulu alleged.

BJP Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha candidate V. Varaprasada Rao also acknowledged the fact, adding that the community was being targeted unnecessarily by the incumbent government.

“The Reddy community bagged a lion’s share of posts, contracts and projects,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, prominent leaders from the Brahmin community such as K. Ajay Kumar (BJP), B. Ramprasad and Rama Raju (TDP), K. Chakrapani (JSP) and ‘Bhimas’ Balaji, representing the Tirupati Brahmana Samajam, pledged support to the NDA alliance.

Anna Ramachandra Yadav, a senior leader of Yadava community, switched over from the YSRCP to the TDP. His family members, who are serving as corporators in two divisions of Tirupati Municipal Corporation, also resigned from their post and joined the TDP.

