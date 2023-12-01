ADVERTISEMENT

Caste outfits owing allegiance to TDP sabotaged JSP’s chances in Telangana elections, says Ambati Rambabu

December 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Despite extending his solidarity with TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan did not receive any support from these outfits in Telangana, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Ramababu

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has alleged that the caste associations owing their allegiance to the TDP and its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu have worked for the defeat of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the eight seats it contested for in the Telangana Assembly elections, and extended tacit support to the Congress party.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Rambabu said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan was the only leader who consoled Mr. Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he was lodged in the skill development scam case, and expressed solidarity with him, and went to the extent of announcing his party’s alliance with the TDP after coming out.

But the caste associations did not throw their weight behind the JSP in Telangana. They rather sabotaged the chances of the JSP’s victory in the eight seats offered to it by the BJP.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan may be a fool to be deceived by the TDP, but members of his community are not. They will make the TDP pay a heavy price in the elections in A.P. for being duped in Telangana. The conduct of TDP leaders in Telangana and the party’s decisions there will ensure its rout in A.P. in the ensuing elections,” Mr. Rambabu asserted.

