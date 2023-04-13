Caste census yet to take off in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Somu Veerraju

April 13, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, demanding that the State government undertake and complete caste census at the earliest.

The Central government paved the way for the States to do a comprehensive survey of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) by making the 105th amendment to the Constitution.

Bihar and Odisha had already undertaken the survey, and more States were in the process of doing it, he said.

“The Centre has empowered the States to conduct the caste census in keeping with the federal spirit. But, the Andhra Pradesh government is blaming the Centre for its inaction,” Mr. Veerraju said.

He said the State government had passed a resolution in the Legislative Assembly for taking up the caste census in November 2021, but nothing appeared to have moved since then.

He recalled that the first Backward Classes Commission was set up under the chairmanship of Kaka Kalelkar in 1953. Subsequently, there was Anantharaman Commission in Andhra Pradesh in 1968. The Mandal Commission was constituted at the national level in 1980, he said.

These commissions were mandated to study the socio-economic condition of various castes, on the basis of which the deserving castes could be recognised as backward.

Objective

The underlying objective was to provide reservations that would help various castes to avail job and educational opportunities commensurate with their share in the population.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should, therefore, get a comprehensive caste census done and take necessary action that would improve the lot of the SEBCs, Mr. Veerraju said.