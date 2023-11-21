HamberMenu
Caste census will lay foundation for a just society, says Minister

Decision to widen the ambit of the survey to cover all castes indicates the State govt.’s commitment to people’s welfare, says Venugopala Krishna

November 21, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The caste census, being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government, will usher in equality for all sections of society and economic progress by ensuring that the schemes reach every intended beneficiary, said Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Cinematography Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna.

Taking part in a regional conference on caste survey in Vijayawada on November 20 (Monday), the Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took a historic decision of taking up a caste survey to benefit all people in the society. Officials from six districts, including Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and NTR took part in the regional conference.

“Earlier, only people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were enumerated. But, the YSRCP government has taken a decision to widen the ambit of the survey to cover all castes, so that economically weaker families of all castes are benefitted. It shows the government’s commitment to people’s welfare. The survey will lay the foundation for a just society,” the Minister said.

He said training programmes are being organised for village/ward volunteers and others who will taking part in the survey. “From November 21, a comprehensive training programme will begin at the village and mandal-level that will focus on ways to conduct the survey in a transparent manner,” he said.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, who also participated in the conference, said 10,500 volunteers in 605 secretariats in the district will be taking part. “All of them are being trained for conducting the survey,” the Collector said, adding that the step is aimed at alleviating the condition of poor people.

Officials, MLAs, MPs and MLCs from six districts gave their suggestions during the conference. Some pointed out the importance of taking into consideration caste leaders’ inputs.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Socio Economic And Caste Census

