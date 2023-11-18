Caste census will facilitate real socio-economic empowerment of BCs, says Ushasri Charan 

November 18, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Ushasri Charan said the Backward Classes (BCs) were appreciative of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to conduct a caste census.

Participating in the YSR Congress Party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Pathikonda in Kurnool district on Saturday, Ms. Ushasri Charan said caste census would facilitate real socio- economic empowerment of the BCs.

She was also effusive in her praise of the CM for improving the living standards of the SCs, STs and the minorities.

Kurnool MP S. Sanjeev Kumar compared Andhra Pradesh to a “kingdom of the poor,” wherein the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities were thriving, and highlighted the positive changes brought by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ministers A. Suresh, Amzath Basha Shaik, G. Jayaram and Vidadala Rajini, Pathikonda MLA K. Sreedevi and other YSRCP leaders were present.

Ministers T. Vanitha, K. Nageswara Rao, Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, M. Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh, MPs Pilli Subash Chandra Bose, Margani Bharat and Nandigam Suresh and others led a rally organised as part of the yatra from Bhashyam Public School to Narendra Centre at Tanuku in West Godavari district.

Addressing the public gathering, Ms. Vanitha said the poverty rate came down from 12% to 6% due to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visionary leadership.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said the policies conceived and implemented by the Chief Minister were exceptional. He advised the leaders of the opposition parties to take a leaf out of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s model of governance.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna told the people to keep in mind at the time of voting in the 2024 elections the fact that TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu had neglected the welfare of the poor during challenging times.

Mr. Nagarjuna emphasised on the initiatives taken by the CM for the education of children belonging to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.