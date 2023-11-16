Caste census will ensure justice to all sections: SC Commission chairperson

November 16, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Enumeration of castes is necessary to identify those who are eligible but have not become beneficiaries of any scheme that the government launched for their benefit, says Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Marumudi Victor Prasad.

At a roundtable with officials of various departments at Machilipatnam on November 16 (Thursday), as a pilot project of caste census begins in the State, Mr. Victor Prasad said: “If justice has to be done to all backward communities, enumeration of all castes has to be done.”

He said people from many BC communities work outside of their villages, and officials have to ensure that such people are not left out.

Some officials pointed out that the enumeration should be done without any discrimination, while some others suggested that sub-castes should not be excluded.

Suggestions given by all departments will be recorded and taken into consideration while beginning the survey in Krishna district on November 27, they said.