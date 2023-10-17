Caste census will begin in Andhra Pradesh after November 15, says BC Welfare Minister Venu Gopala Krishna

October 17, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KAKINADA

Andhra Pradesh’s Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on October 17 said the government was gearing up to embark on caste census after November 15.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the services of the village / ward secretariat personnel would be utilised for the purpose.

Prior to undertaking the exercise, the government would conduct roundtable conferences on caste census.

Paddy procurement

Earlier, during the Zilla Parishad general body meeting of the Erstwhile East Godavari district, the officials said they were preparedness for procurement of paddy.

During the kharif 2023-24, more than five lakh tonnes of yield was expected from the crop in an extent of 2.1 lakh acres.

Kakinada district Collector Krithika Shukla, Konaseema district Collector Himanshu Shukla, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha and other public representatives were present.